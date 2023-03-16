How to Watch Furman vs. Virginia Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT, the #13 Virginia Cavaliers face the Furman Paladins from Amway Center. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Furman Paladins

The Virginia vs. Furman game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com

Furman vs. Virginia Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers face Furman Paladins in first round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Furman Paladins (27-7, 15-3 SoCon) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (25-7, 15-5 ACC)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -5.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers and Furman Paladins meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-5 against ACC teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Virginia averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Kihei Clark with 5.4.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon action is 15-3. Furman scores 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Jalen Slawson is averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.