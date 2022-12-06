 Skip to Content
How to Watch James Madison vs. Virginia Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #3 Virginia Cavaliers face the James Madison Dukes. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. James Madison Dukes

The Virginia vs. James Madison game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. James Madison on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. James Madison game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. James Madison on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. James Madison game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. James Madison on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. James Madison game on ACC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. James Madison on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. James Madison game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. James Madison on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. James Madison game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. James Madison on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. James Madison game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

James Madison vs. Virginia Game Preview: No. 3 Virginia takes on James Madison, looks for 8th straight victory

James Madison Dukes (7-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia is looking to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on James Madison.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 on their home court. Virginia scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Dukes are 2-1 on the road. James Madison leads the Sun Belt scoring 93.3 points per game while shooting 52.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Jayden Gardner is shooting 50.8% and averaging 11.3 points for Virginia.

Takal Molson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for James Madison.

