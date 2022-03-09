 Skip to Content
How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Virginia Cavaliers face the Louisville Cardinals from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Virginia vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Louisville game.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Louisville game.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Preview: Louisville faces Virginia after West's 20-point game

Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC)

New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Jarrod West scored 20 points in Louisville’s 84-74 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 on their home court. Virginia has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 6-14 in conference play. Louisville is fifth in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 6.0.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Virginia won the last meeting 71-61 on March 5. Kadin Shedrick scored 20 to help lead Virginia to the win, and Sydney Curry scored 24 points for Louisville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Noah Locke is scoring 9.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.1 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

