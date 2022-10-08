 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Virginia Cavaliers face the Louisville Cardinals from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Virginia vs. Louisville game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of an ACC region, you will need to upgrade to the Extra add-on. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Louisville game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Louisville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Louisville game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ACC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Preview: Cardinals, Cavaliers clash seeking first conference victory

Louisville (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia (2-3, 0-2), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Line: Louisville by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: The teams have split 10 games.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are seeking their first conference wins of the season, and the Cardinals are looking to end a string of nine consecutive losses when they’ve been leading or tied in the fourth quarter. Virginia’s victories both came at home, where they will play five of their next six games.

KEY MATCHUP

The Cavaliers’ running game against the Cardinals’ defense. Virginia has failed to eclipse 100 yards on the ground twice already this season — it managed just 93 yards on 25 tries in its 38-17 loss at Duke last week, putting a crimp in offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ hope for a balanced offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisville: LB Monty Montgomery. He had two sacks, three tackles for loss, seven total tackles, his first career interception and two forced fumbles in the Cardinals’ 34-33 loss at Boston College. He’s forced five fumbles in his career.

Virginia: QB Brennan Armstrong. After passing for 300 yards 10 times and 400 yards six times last season, Armstrong has failed to reach 300 yards in any of the Cavaliers’ five games. He’s struggled in the new offense that seeks more balance than last year, when he threw for 4,449 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham has accounted for four touchdowns in back-to-back games and leads the ACC with nine rushing scores. … He’s the sixth FBS player to throw for 9,000 yards and rush for 3,000 in his career. … The Cardinals’ loss at BC came by the same score as Virginia’s victory at Louisville last season, 34-33. In that game, the Cavaliers rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. … Armstrong needs two touchdown passes to eclipse Matt Schaub’s school record of 56 for his career.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.