How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the Virginia Cavaliers face the Louisville Cardinals from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.