How to Watch Monmouth vs. Virginia Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #18 Virginia Cavaliers face the Monmouth Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Monmouth Hawks

The Virginia vs. Monmouth game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Monmouth on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Monmouth game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Monmouth on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Monmouth game on ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Monmouth on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Monmouth game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Monmouth on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Monmouth game on ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Monmouth on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Monmouth game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Monmouth on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Monmouth game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Monmouth vs. Virginia Game Preview: No. 18 Virginia plays Monmouth following Franklin's 21-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia plays the Monmouth Hawks after Armaan Franklin scored 21 points in Virginia’s 73-61 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 27.7 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

Monmouth went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Hawks gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

