How to Watch Monmouth vs. Virginia Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #18 Virginia Cavaliers face the Monmouth Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth vs. Virginia Game Preview: No. 18 Virginia plays Monmouth following Franklin's 21-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia plays the Monmouth Hawks after Armaan Franklin scored 21 points in Virginia’s 73-61 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 27.7 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

Monmouth went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Hawks gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.