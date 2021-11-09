How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Virginia Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #25 Virginia Cavaliers face the Navy Midshipmen from John Paul Jones Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Navy Midshipmen

The Virginia vs. Navy game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Navy vs. Virginia Game Preview: Virginia gets 2021-22 season underway against Navy

Navy (0-0) vs. Virginia (0-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Navy in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Navy went 15-3 last year, while Virginia ended up 18-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Navy went 3-1 against teams outside its conference, while Virginia went 4-3 in such games.