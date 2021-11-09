 Skip to Content
How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Virginia Cavaliers Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #25 Virginia Cavaliers face the Navy Midshipmen from John Paul Jones Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Navy Midshipmen

The Virginia vs. Navy game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Navy on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Navy game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Navy on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Navy game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Navy on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Navy game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Navy on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Navy game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Navy on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Navy game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Navy on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Navy game.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Navy on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Navy game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Navy vs. Virginia Game Preview: Virginia gets 2021-22 season underway against Navy

Navy (0-0) vs. Virginia (0-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Navy in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Navy went 15-3 last year, while Virginia ended up 18-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Navy went 3-1 against teams outside its conference, while Virginia went 4-3 in such games.

