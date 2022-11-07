 Skip to Content
How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #18 Virginia Cavaliers face the North Carolina Central Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

The Virginia vs. North Carolina Central game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. North Carolina Central on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. North Carolina Central on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central game on ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. North Carolina Central on fuboTV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. North Carolina Central on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central game on ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. North Carolina Central on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. North Carolina Central on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Game Preview: Virginia begins season at home against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -25.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers start the season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Virginia finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

North Carolina Central finished 5-11 on the road and 16-15 overall a season ago. The Eagles shot 44.9% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

