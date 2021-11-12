 Skip to Content
How to Watch Radford vs. Virginia Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #25 Virginia Cavaliers face the Radford Highlanders from John Paul Jones Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Radford Highlanders

The Virginia vs. Radford game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network Extra on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Radford on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Radford game on ACC Network Extra with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Radford on Sling TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Radford game on ACC Network Extra with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Radford on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Virginia vs. Radford game on ACC Network Extra with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Radford on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Radford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Radford on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Radford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Radford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Radford game.

Can you stream Virginia vs. Radford on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Virginia vs. Radford game.

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network Extra

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels

Radford vs. Virginia Game Preview: No. 25 Virginia faces off against Radford

Radford (1-0) vs. No. 25 Virginia (0-1)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Virginia hosts Radford in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.4 points per game last year. The Cavaliers offense scored 72.1 points per matchup en route to a 4-3 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Radford went 0-5 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

