How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Virginia Cavaliers face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies from John Paul Jones Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

The Virginia vs. St. Bonaventure game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Game Preview: Virginia squares off against Saint Bonaventure in NIT matchup

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-9, 12-5 A-10) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-13, 12-8 ACC)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-8 against ACC teams. Virginia is 7-3 in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 12-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jayden Gardner is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Virginia.

Dominick Welch is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jalen Adaway is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.