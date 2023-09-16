How to Watch VMI vs NC State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Both looking to rebound from a Week 2 loss, the Virginia Military Institute and the NC State Wolfpack meet up at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. The game is the second college football game to be played on The CW, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

How to Watch VMI vs. NC State

When : Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where : Carter-Finley Stadium | 4600 Trinity Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

: Carter-Finley Stadium | 4600 Trinity Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 TV Channel : The CW

: The CW Where to Stream: Watch with a 5-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

While the VMI face the NC State Wolfpack will be on DIRECTV, not all markets carry the channel. Other live TV streamers, such as Hulu Live TV and Fubo also have select markets for The CW. We suggest visiting our Matchmaker and putting in your zip code to determine which live TV streaming platform is best for you.

About the 2023 VMI vs. NC State Game:

N.C. State is looking to bounce back after a loss to Notre Dame, where turnovers, mistakes leading to big plays, and a lack of reliable plays from receivers proved to be significant issues. In their upcoming matchup against the VMI Keydets, the Wolfpack hopes to address these concerns and find success. Particularly crucial will be the performance of N.C. State’s receivers, as they aim to minimize their miscues and improve upon their drops from the previous game. They will face a VMI defense that is ranked eighth in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), allowing just 14 points per game.

VMI, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to Bucknell and is seeking a rebound as well. Quarterback Collin Ironside has shown promise, throwing for three touchdowns in two games and maintaining a completion rate of 64.9%. However, the team’s offense has struggled, currently averaging only 12.5 points per game, ranking them 90th out of 113 FCS programs. Notably, this is VMI’s first year under the guidance of head coach Danny Rocco. Both teams have their key players to watch, including N.C. State’s quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who will need to improve in protecting the football after throwing three interceptions in their previous game against Notre Dame.

Because VMI and NC State are playing on The CW for this game, there are a few live TV streaming platforms that will be airing the college football game. Here are all the options for you to consider:

Can you stream Virginia Military vs. NC State State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Beginning on September 1, 2023, DIRECTV regained rights to air The CW in 21 markets. If you live in one of those markets, you can watch the Cincinnati vs Pitt game on The CW with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $30 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream VMI vs. NC State on Fubo?

Tonight’s game on The CW is available with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo within 9 markets. If you decide to go with Fubo, you will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream VMI vs. NC State on Hulu Live TV?

Yep! Well, if you live in one of the 29 markets that carries The CW. Check out The CW with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream the VMI vs. NC State football game on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Pitt vs. Cincinnati game on The CW with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network if you get YouTube TV.

