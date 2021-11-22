How to Watch UCLA vs. Bellarmine Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the face the #2 UCLA Bruins from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

BellarmineBellarmine vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Bellarmine vs. UCLA game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

UCLA vs. Game Preview: Bellarmine faces tough test vs No. 2 UCLA

Bellarmine (0-4) vs. No. 2 UCLA (4-0)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA presents a tough challenge for Bellarmine. Bellarmine has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. UCLA is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERS: Dylan Penn is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Knights. CJ Fleming is also a key contributor, putting up 8.8 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Penn has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Knights. UCLA has 57 assists on 109 field goals (52.3 percent) over its previous three games while Bellarmine has assists on 24 of 66 field goals (36.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UCLA offense has recorded a turnover on only 14 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the country. The Bellarmine defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).