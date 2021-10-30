How to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest Live for Free Online on October 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT, the #13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Duke Blue Devils from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: ACC Network

The Wake Forest vs. Duke game will be streaming on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Preview: No. 13 Wake Forest hosts Duke, aims to stay unbeaten

By The Associated Press

Duke (3-4, 0-3 ACC) at No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0, 4-0), Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT (ACC Network).

Line: Wake Forest by 16 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Duke leads 58-40-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wake Forest remains unbeaten and in control of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division race. The Demon Deacons are big favorites in this one before entering a difficult final month. The Blue Devils are still trying to win their first league game and stop a three-game skid.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke’s running game against Wake Forest’s run defense. The Blue Devils have the nation’s No. 4 rusher in Mataeo Durant, who averages 124.3 yards per game on the ground. Durant had a program-record 255 yards in the season-opening loss to Charlotte. He’ll meet a Wake Forest defense that ranks 119th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by allowing 207.7 yards per game on the ground. That includes 416 yards in last week’s matchup with Army’s run-based option attack.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duke: WR Jake Bobo. The senior has become a reliable chain-mover for the Blue Devils. Last year 22 of his 32 catches went for a first down. This year, 27 of his 49 catches have done the same.

Wake Forest: QB Sam Hartman. The fourth-year sophomore has thrown 19 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest’s 7-0 start matches the best in program history, set in 1944. The 4-0 ACC start is a program first. … The Demon Deacons are coming off a 70-56 win at Army in which they scored touchdowns on 10 of 11 drives. Wake Forest had 638 total yards, with Hartman throwing for 458 yards and five touchdowns. … Receiver A.T. Perry has a TD catch in five straight games and back-to-back 100-yard games for Wake Forest. … The Demon Deacons are fourth in the country in turnover margin (plus-10). … The longtime in-state foes didn’t play last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic when their November meeting was canceled. … Duke’s last win in the series came by a 31-23 margin on the road in 2017. … The Blue Devils are coming off an open week after a 48-0 loss at Virginia on Oct. 16. … Duke hasn’t scored on its first possession since a touchdown against Northwestern on Sept. 18.