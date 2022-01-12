How to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the #2 Duke Blue Devils from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Wake Forest vs. Duke game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Preview: Wake Forest looks to knock off No. 8 Duke

No. 8 Duke (12-2, 2-1) vs. Wake Forest (13-3, 3-2)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke looks to give Wake Forest its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Wake Forest’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Duke Blue Devils 113-101 on Feb. 25, 2020. Duke fell 76-74 to Miami in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The electric Alondes Williams is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Demon Deacons. Jake LaRavia has paired with A. Williams and is accounting for 13 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: A. Williams has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last five games. A. Williams has 41 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 64.1.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Deacs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Wake Forest has 57 assists on 85 field goals (67.1 percent) across its past three outings while Duke has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke and Wake Forest are the class of the ACC when it comes to scoring. The Blue Devils are ranked first in the conference with 83.3 points per game while the Demon Deacons are second at 80 per game.