How to Watch Elon vs. Wake Forest 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Get ready for a college football rivalry. On Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET, North Carolina’s top private universities go head to head in the first week of scheduled NCAA football. Watch Wake Forest and Elon University at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, exclusively airing on ACC Network. The channel is available on a live TV streaming service and here’s all the information you need to watch the game including a free trial

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Elon Phoenix

When : Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where : Wake Forest's Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

TV Channel : ACC Network

Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

While the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Elon Phoenix game will be streaming on ACC Network (which we’ve pointed out is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM), you can also stream the channel on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Dave Clawson’s Wake Forest squad enters its milestone 10th season under his guidance, aiming for an impressive eighth consecutive postseason appearance. On the opposing side, Tony Trisciani’s Elon team embarks on its fifth season with hopes of securing its first-ever victory against a Bowl Subdivision opponent as they compete as a Championship Subdivision team.

A pivotal on-field clash to watch centers around Wake Forest’s quarterback transition. With the experienced Sam Hartman moving on to Notre Dame, the reins are now in the hands of Mitch Griffis. Griffis showcased his abilities last season against VMI while stepping in for Hartman, but this season he’s the undisputed starter. His performance takes center stage against Elon’s restructured defense, which boasts just four returning starters. Colonial Athletic Association standout Bo Sanders leads the Phoenix defense from his position in the secondary.

Elon’s spotlight shines on quarterback Matthew Downing, who has embarked on a unique journey through various college football programs including Georgia, TCU, and Louisiana Tech. Supported by a solid offensive line featuring four returning starters, Downing aims to make his mark. On the Wake Forest side, watch out for wide receiver Jahmal Banks, particularly in the absence of injured top talent Donavon Greene. Banks, standing at an imposing 6-foot-4, could see an expanded role after a standout season last year.

Delving into the numbers, Wake Forest has boasted an impressive run, securing 19 victories in the past two years with an average scoring output of 38.6 points per game. Clawson’s squad has proven its mettle in season openers with a 7-2 record under his leadership. In contrast, Elon faces an uphill historical battle, holding a 1-28-2 record against Atlantic Coast Conference teams, the sole victory dating back to a 1928 triumph over Miami. The geographical proximity of these two institutions, separated by about 50 miles in central North Carolina, adds an extra layer of rivalry to the mix. The series has witnessed its share of low-scoring encounters, including a scoreless tie in October 1927. Elon’s historical struggle for offensive traction against Wake Forest is evident, with a total of 29 points scored in their 12 matchups since their inaugural meeting in November 1920.

How to Stream Wake Forest vs Elon:

There are a few methods to watch the Wake Forest and Elon football game. We’ll start you off with our top picks that include free trials and then go over the rest that have the ACC Network.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Elon on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yep! It’s our first pick. You can watch the Wake Forest vs. Elon game on ACC Network with a (buy-link: directv-stream text: five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and $10 off your first three months of the streamer’s Choice Plan. You’ll also be able to stream other college games on Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, including some Fox stations, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Elon on Fubo?

Fubo also has the Wake Forest vs. Elon game on ACC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network with Fubo too.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Elon on Sling TV?

Sling is our budget pick because the Wake Forest vs. Elon game is on ACC Network with 50% off your first month. Like the other live tv streaming platforms, you will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Elon on Hulu Live TV?

Wake Forest vs. Elon game is on ACC Network which you can get with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Elon on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Wake Forest vs. Elon game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Elon on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Wake Forest vs. Elon game on the streaming service. But you can get the Wake Forest vs Elon game on Hulu + Live TV.

