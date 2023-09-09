How to Watch 2022 : Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Live Without Cable

ACC and SEC squads kick things off early in Winston-Salem this weekend as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. ET in a game airing on the ACC Network. If you want to start your football-watching weekend an hour earlier than normal, you can stream the game with a live TV streaming service, and we break down the pros and cons of your options below.

How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium | 475 Deacon Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium | 475 Deacon Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 TV: ACC Network

ACC Network

Watch Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Game?

The Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt on Sling TV?

You can watch the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game on ACC Network with a subscription to Sling TV.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

DIRECTV STREAM

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt on Fubo?

You can watch the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game on ACC Network with Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt game on the streaming service.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Preview: Vanderbilt is going for its 1st 3-0 start since 2017 in a trip to Wake Forest

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Wake Forest by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Vanderbilt leads 10-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wake Forest and Vanderbilt both want to sustain early-season momentum in a matchup between the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences. The Demon Deacons have started at least 3-0 for two straight seasons, while the Commodores have a chance to start 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

KEY MATCHUP

Wake Forest QB Mitch Griffis against Vanderbilt’s defensive front. Griffis is set to make his third career start but took at least two sacks in the opener against Elon in which he held the ball too long. That was an immediate area of concern for coach Dave Clawson after the game. Griffis will have to get the ball out of his hand quicker going forward, while the Commodores come into this game having five sacks in the first two games. Vanderbilt has two key defensive injuries with S De’Rickey Wright questionable after leaving last week’s game limping. He had two interceptions in Vandy’s opening win. DT Brayden Bapst is recovering from a car accident.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: WR Will Sheppard. The fourth-year wideout keeps finding the end zone. In the opener, he had six catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns against Hawaii. He had six catches for 62 yards and two TDs against Alabama A&M.

Wake Forest: WR Jahmal Banks. The 6-foot-4 receiver entered the year with the potential to develop into the top target with a strong frame. He opened the year with six catches for 108 yards and an impressive contested TD grab in the opener against Elon.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Commodores’ last 3-0 start before 2017 came in 2011. … Wake Forest won last year’s meeting 45-25 on the road. … Clawson is 3-0 against SEC teams, including a Belk Bowl win against Texas A&M and Gasparilla Bowl win against Missouri. … The Commodores cleaned up an opening-game penalty problem, going from eight penalties against Hawaii to just three against Alabama A&M. … Vanderbilt third-year coach Clark Lea is one of nine coaches in the Power Five to lead their alma mater. … Wake Forest’s last home nonconference loss came to Notre Dame in 2018. … The Commodores have won four of five overall dating to last season.