How to Watch ‘WandaVision’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, and Android

After month’s of high anticipation, the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. WandaVision is finally coming to Disney+ after having been delayed due to coronavirus-induced production delays. Nonetheless, the show is hitting the streaming service tomorrow at 12 a.m. PT.

How to Stream ‘WandaVision’ on Disney+

When: Available Jan. 15th at 12:01AM PT

Stream: Watch with Disney+

Because Disney is notorious for keeping details regarding any MCU project close to vest, very little is known about the series’ plot line. What we know so far is that WandaVision takes place after Avengers: Endgame, with Wanda Maximoff and Vision living a traditional suburban life in the town of Westview. As they try to conceal their super powers, they begin to enter new decades and encounter television tropes. They start believing that everything isn’t what it seems.

Each episode is going to based on sitcoms from different eras, from a black-and-white campy 1950s sitcom in the premiere to a “Full House” style show in the 1990s. The first two episodes of the show will be released tomorrow, with the rest airing every Friday until March 5.

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision). Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeu), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), and Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) also star in the show.

Can You Stream WandaVision For Free?

Disney+ ended their free trial back in June, so in order to watch the show, you have to sign up for the streaming service.

Disney+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, but can also be purchased as part of the Disney bundle, combined with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 which saves you ~$6 per month.

What Time Will ‘WandaVision’ Be Released?

According to Disney, the “WandaVision” episode one and two will be available on Jan. 15 at 12am PT, 3am ET, and 7am GMT.

When Are ‘WandaVision’ Episodes Released?

WandaVision will be comprised of nine episodes. Disney+ will release the first two on Jan. 15 and the rest every Friday until March 5.

What is ‘WandaVision’ Episode Schedule?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week.

Episode 1: Friday, Jan. 15

Episode 2: Friday, Jan 15

Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 22

Episode 4: Friday, Jan. 29

Episode 5: Friday, Feb. 5

Episode 6: Friday, Feb. 12

Episode 7: Friday, Feb. 19

Episode 8: Friday, Feb. 26

Episode 9: Friday, March 5

What Devices Can I Stream ‘WandaVision’ On?

You can stream “WandaVision” on Disney+ using Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android, PS4/PS5, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

‘WandaVision’ Trailer