How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Anaheim

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (13-8-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (15-4-6, first in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -193, Ducks +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington take on Anaheim. Ovechkin ranks third in the NHL with 39 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 19 assists.

The Capitals are 8-1-4 at home. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov with 0.8.

The Ducks have gone 4-4-2 away from home. Anaheim ranks ninth in the league with 32.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Anaheim won 3-2. Trevor Zegras scored two goals for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 20 assists and has 28 points this season. Ovechkin has 13 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has 25 points. Zegras has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).