How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Phoenix, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 31 Top Cable Channels

Coyotes vs. Capitals Game Preview: Coyotes face the Capitals on 7-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
Arizona Coyotes (0-6-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (4-0-3, third in the Metropolitan)
Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -295, Coyotes +234; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona aims to end its seven-game slide when the Coyotes play Washington.
Washington finished 36-15-5 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 17-8-3 at home. The Capitals were called for 206 penalties last season averaging 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes per game.

Arizona finished 24-26-6 overall with a 12-14-2 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Coyotes averaged 2.7 goals on 27.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: out (lower body), Nic Dowd: day to day (lower body).
Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

