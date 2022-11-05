How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Extra and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Phoenix, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Washington takes losing streak into game against Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-5-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals enter a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes after losing three straight games.

Washington is 3-1-1 in home games and 5-5-2 overall. The Capitals have a 5-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 14-23-4 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes scored 2.5 goals per game last season while allowing 3.8 per game.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has six goals and four assists for the Capitals. Conor Sheary has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Fischer has three goals and three assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: out (lower-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper-body).