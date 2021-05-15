2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Live Stream Without Cable

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins

When: Starting Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Game 1: NBC / Games 2-7: NBCSN, NESN, & NBC Sports Washington

How to Stream Capitals vs. Bruins Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Capitals/Bruins series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

While Game 1 will air on NBC nationally, the rest of the series will be available in NESN and NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also watch the series on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Penguins vs. Canadiens Streaming Schedule

Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBC

Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBCSN, NBCSWA, NESN

Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, NESN, NBCSWA

Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, NESN, NBCSWA

Sunday, May 23: Bruins at Capitals | TBD

Tuesday, May 25: Capitals at Bruins | TBD

Thursday, May 27: Bruins at Capitals | TBD

All Live Streaming Options

You can also stream the games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Capitals vs. Bruins Preview

2021 NHL Playoffs TV Schedule