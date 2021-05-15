 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Live Stream Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins

  • When: Starting Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
  • TV: Game 1: NBC / Games 2-7: NBCSN, NESN, & NBC Sports Washington
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

How to Stream Capitals vs. Bruins Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Capitals/Bruins series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

While Game 1 will air on NBC nationally, the rest of the series will be available in NESN and NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also watch the series on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $20 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -
NBC Sports Network - -
NBC Sports Washington ≥ $84.99 - - -
NESN ≥ $84.99 - - - - -
NHL Network ≥ $94.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

Penguins vs. Canadiens Streaming Schedule

  • Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBC
  • Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBCSN, NBCSWA, NESN
  • Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, NESN, NBCSWA
  • Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, NESN, NBCSWA
  • Sunday, May 23: Bruins at Capitals | TBD
  • Tuesday, May 25: Capitals at Bruins | TBD
  • Thursday, May 27: Bruins at Capitals | TBD

All Live Streaming Options

You can also stream the games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

fuboTV

Price: $65
Includes: NESN, NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN

Hulu Live TV

Price: $65
Includes: NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN

AT&T TV

Price: $85
Includes: NESN, NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN

Sling Blue

Price: $10
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, & NHL Network (+$10)

NBC available in limited markets.

YouTube TV

Price: $65
Includes: NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN

Capitals vs. Bruins Preview

2021 NHL Playoffs TV Schedule

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs
 AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $20 $35 $35 $64.99

First Round: Game 1

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sat, May 15 at 7:15 PM 		NBC - -

First Round: Game 1

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Sun, May 16 at 12:00 PM 		NBC - -

First Round: Game 1

Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Sun, May 16 at 3:00 PM 		NBC - -

First Round: Game 1

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sun, May 16 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Mon, May 17 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Mon, May 17 at 8:00 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 1

Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Mon, May 17 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Tue, May 18 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Tue, May 18 at 8:00 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 2

Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Tue, May 18 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Wed, May 19 at 6:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Wed, May 19 at 8:00 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 1

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 19 at 9:00 PM 		NBC Sports Network - -

First Round: Game 2

Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Wed, May 19 at 10:30 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 3

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Thu, May 20 at 6:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thu, May 20 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 20 at 7:30 PM 		NHL Network ≥ $94.99 ^ $11 - - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

First Round: Game 3

Minnesota Wild v. Vegas Golden Knights
Thu, May 20 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Fri, May 21 at 6:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Fri, May 21 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Fri, May 21 at 9:00 PM 		NBC Sports Network - -

First Round: Game 3

St. Louis Blues v. Colorado Avalanche
Fri, May 21 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Sat, May 22 at 12:30 PM 		- - ^ $6

First Round: Game 4

New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Sat, May 22 at 3:00 PM 		NBC - -

First Round: Game 2

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Sat, May 22 at 7:00 PM 		CNBC - - ^ $6

First Round: Game 4

Minnesota Wild v. Vegas Golden Knights
Sat, May 22 at 8:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 4

St. Louis Blues v. Colorado Avalanche
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 3

Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - -

First Round: Game 5

Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 4

Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 3

Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - -

First Round: Game 5

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 4

Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Minnesota Wild v. Vegas Golden Knights
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

St. Louis Blues v. Colorado Avalanche
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - -

First Round: Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $84.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Sun, May 30 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Mon, May 31 at 12:00 PM 		No Local Telecast - - - - - - -
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.