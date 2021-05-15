2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Live Stream Without Cable
On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
- When: Starting Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
- TV: Game 1: NBC / Games 2-7: NBCSN, NESN, & NBC Sports Washington
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
How to Stream Capitals vs. Bruins Without Cable
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Capitals/Bruins series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.
While Game 1 will air on NBC nationally, the rest of the series will be available in NESN and NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
You can also watch the series on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Washington
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NHL Network
|≥ $94.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-
Penguins vs. Canadiens Streaming Schedule
- Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBC
- Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bruins at Capitals | NBCSN, NBCSWA, NESN
- Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, NESN, NBCSWA
- Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.: Capitals at Bruins | NBCSN, NESN, NBCSWA
- Sunday, May 23: Bruins at Capitals | TBD
- Tuesday, May 25: Capitals at Bruins | TBD
- Thursday, May 27: Bruins at Capitals | TBD
All Live Streaming Options
You can also stream the games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
fuboTV
Price: $65
Includes: NESN, NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN
Hulu Live TV
Price: $65
Includes: NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN
AT&T TV
Price: $85
Includes: NESN, NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN
Sling Blue
Price: $10
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, & NHL Network (+$10)
NBC available in limited markets.
YouTube TV
Price: $65
Includes: NBCSWA, NBC & NBCSN
Capitals vs. Bruins Preview
2021 NHL Playoffs TV Schedule
|2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs
|
First Round: Game 1Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sat, May 15 at 7:15 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Sun, May 16 at 12:00 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Sun, May 16 at 3:00 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sun, May 16 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Mon, May 17 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Mon, May 17 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Mon, May 17 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Tue, May 18 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Tue, May 18 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Tue, May 18 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Wed, May 19 at 6:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Wed, May 19 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 19 at 9:00 PM
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Wed, May 19 at 10:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Thu, May 20 at 6:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thu, May 20 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 20 at 7:30 PM
|NHL Network
|≥ $94.99
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-
|
First Round: Game 3Minnesota Wild v. Vegas Golden Knights
Thu, May 20 at 9:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Fri, May 21 at 6:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Fri, May 21 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Fri, May 21 at 9:00 PM
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3St. Louis Blues v. Colorado Avalanche
Fri, May 21 at 9:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Sat, May 22 at 12:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 4New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Sat, May 22 at 3:00 PM
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Sat, May 22 at 7:00 PM
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^ $6
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Minnesota Wild v. Vegas Golden Knights
Sat, May 22 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 4St. Louis Blues v. Colorado Avalanche
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 3Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Sun, May 23 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 5Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 4Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 3Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Mon, May 24 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Boston Bruins v. Washington Capitals
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 5Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 4Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Tue, May 25 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Minnesota Wild v. Vegas Golden Knights
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6New York Islanders v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Tampa Bay Lightning v. Florida Panthers
Wed, May 26 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Nashville Predators v. Carolina Hurricanes
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6St. Louis Blues v. Colorado Avalanche
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Washington Capitals v. Boston Bruins
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 5Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Thu, May 27 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Vegas Golden Knights v. Minnesota Wild
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Winnipeg Jets v. Edmonton Oilers
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Islanders
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Florida Panthers v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Fri, May 28 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Colorado Avalanche v. St. Louis Blues
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Carolina Hurricanes v. Nashville Predators
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Montreal Canadiens v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sat, May 29 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Edmonton Oilers v. Winnipeg Jets
Sun, May 30 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Toronto Maple Leafs v. Montreal Canadiens
Mon, May 31 at 12:00 PM
|No Local Telecast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
