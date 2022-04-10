 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins

In Washington, Boston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Boston visits Washington after overtime win

Boston Bruins (45-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (39-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -107, Bruins -113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Boston after the Bruins took down Tampa Bay 2-1 in overtime.

The Capitals are 26-12-4 in conference games. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by John Carlson averaging 0.7.

The Bruins are 26-13-2 in conference matchups. Boston has scored 223 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 38.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Boston won 4-3. Pastrnak scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 82 points, scoring 44 goals and adding 38 assists. Carlson has nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and has 71 points. Brad Marchand has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (illness).

Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

