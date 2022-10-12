How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins

When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Washington, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals host the Bruins to open 2022 season

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -141, Bruins +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 20-16-8 at home a season ago. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 25-17-3 in road games a season ago. The Bruins scored 249 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 35.9 shots per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Connor Brown: out (undisclosed), Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jakub Zboril: out (knee), Taylor Hall: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).