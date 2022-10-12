How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
- When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Washington, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals host the Bruins to open 2022 season
By The Associated Press
Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals
Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -141, Bruins +120; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener.
Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 20-16-8 at home a season ago. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.
Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 25-17-3 in road games a season ago. The Bruins scored 249 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 35.9 shots per game.
INJURIES: Capitals: Connor Brown: out (undisclosed), Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).
Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jakub Zboril: out (knee), Taylor Hall: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).