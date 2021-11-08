How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Buffalo, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Buffalo

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (5-4-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (5-2-4, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -255, Sabres +203; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington square off against Buffalo. Ovechkin ranks third in the NHL with 18 points, scoring 10 goals and totaling eight assists.

The Capitals are 3-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Ovechkin with 0.7.

The Sabres are 2-1-2 in Eastern Conference play. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Rasmus Asplund with 0.6.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 18 points, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with five goals and has 9 points. Asplund has 10 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-2-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Sabres: Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).