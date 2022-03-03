How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Washington, Raleigh, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

If you live outside of Washington and North Carolina, you can also stream Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin, Capitals to host the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (28-18-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals +112, Hurricanes -136

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington square off against Carolina. Ovechkin is eighth in the league with 64 points, scoring 32 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Capitals are 9-5-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov averaging 0.7.

The Hurricanes are 19-7-4 in conference matchups. Carolina is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 33.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

Washington knocked off Carolina 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 64 total points for the Capitals, 32 goals and 32 assists. John Carlson has nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 32 total assists and has 56 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 12 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Joe Snively: day to day (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).