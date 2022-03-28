How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Hurricanes visit the Capitals after Jarvis' 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (37-20-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Carolina after Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 7-2 victory over the Blues.

The Capitals are 14-5-1 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Hurricanes are 11-7-1 in division games. Carolina is 13th in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

In their last meeting on March 18, Washington won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-25 in 61 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 28 goals and has 64 points. Teuvo Teravainen has five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed).