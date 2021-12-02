How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Chicago, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Chicago visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (7-12-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (14-4-5, first in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -219, Blackhawks +177; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington take on Chicago. Ovechkin ranks second in the league with 37 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 18 assists.

The Capitals have gone 7-1-3 in home games. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Blackhawks are 2-7-1 on the road. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 5.9 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 18 total points.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-21 in 23 games this season. Ovechkin has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kane has 18 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: None listed.