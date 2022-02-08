How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Columbus, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Columbus visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets (20-22-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (25-13-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington take on Columbus. Ovechkin is fifth in the NHL with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Capitals are 8-2-1 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 31.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 6-8-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus has scored 133 goals and is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 18.

Washington beat Columbus 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 58 points. Tom Wilson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jenner has 30 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has six goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Vitek Vanecek: day to day (upper body), Alex Ovechkin: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: Jake Bean: out (lower body), Eric Robinson: out (lower body), Alexandre Texier: out (finger).