How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Dallas, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin, Capitals to host the Stars

Dallas Stars (33-24-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (35-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -156, Stars +131; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 75 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 36 assists.

The Capitals are 15-11-5 at home. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 39.

The Stars have gone 13-16-2 away from home. Dallas serves 7.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 1.1.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Washington won 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 75 points, scoring 39 goals and adding 36 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 30 goals and has 55 points. Denis Gurianov has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (lower body), Lars Eller: out (covid-19).

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).