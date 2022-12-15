How to Watch Alex Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars Live Online Without Cable

On Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals host the Stars after Ovechkin's hat trick

Dallas Stars (17-8-5, first in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (14-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Dallas Stars after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals’ 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington has a 14-12-4 record overall and an 8-4-1 record in home games. The Capitals are 15-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Dallas has a 17-8-5 record overall and an 8-5-2 record on the road. The Stars have scored 110 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank second in league play.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals and 18 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has scored 10 goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: out (upper-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Alexander Alexeyev: out (upper-body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).