How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Washington+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Detroit, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Fox Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Detroit, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Red Wings vs. Capitals Game Preview: Detroit travels to Washington for Red Wings-Capitals matchup

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (3-2-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (4-0-2, second in the Metropolitan)
Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -215, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings.
Washington went 36-15-5 overall with a 17-8-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Capitals averaged 29.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.4 goals per game.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall with a 7-16-5 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled a .906 save percentage while allowing 2.9 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.
Red Wings: None listed.

