How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals Preseason Game Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Detroit, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.