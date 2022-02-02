How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Washington and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Top scorers Ovechkin and Draisaitl meet in Washington-Edmonton matchup

Edmonton Oilers (22-16-3, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (25-12-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -138, Oilers +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NHL’s top scorers, Alex Ovechkin and Leon Draisaitl, meet when Washington and Edmonton face off. Ovechkin ranks fifth in the NHL with 58 points and Draisaitl ranks second in the league with 61 points.

The Capitals are 12-7-5 at home. Washington is 11th in the NHL with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Oilers are 10-8-3 in road games. Edmonton has scored 134 goals and ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Draisaitl leads the team with 31.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and registering 29 assists. Tom Wilson has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 37 total assists and has 59 points. Draisaitl has seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Vitek Vanecek: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Kyle Turris: out (covid-19).