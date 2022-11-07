What is The Best Way to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 7, 2022? Comparing Streaming & TV Options

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals play the Oilers on losing streak

Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals aim to break their four-game slide when they play the Edmonton Oilers.

Washington has a 3-2-1 record at home and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Capitals have a -2 scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 37 given up.

Edmonton has a 3-0-0 record in road games and a 7-5-0 record overall. The Oilers have conceded 42 goals while scoring 46 for a +4 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has seven goals and four assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has six assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: out (lower-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).