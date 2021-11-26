How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Miami, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Panthers play the Capitals, seek 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Washington; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -119, Panthers -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Capitals are 8-2-3 in conference games. Washington has scored 70 goals and is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 15.

The Panthers are 11-2-3 in conference games. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with 6.6 assists per game, led by Markus Nutivaara averaging 1.0.

Florida took down Washington 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 4. Aleksander Barkov scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 15 goals and has 33 points. John Carlson has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 19 points, scoring six goals and adding 13 assists. Anthony Duclair has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).

Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).