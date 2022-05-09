How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on May 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, NBC Sports Washington, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals bring 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (44-26-12, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -178, Capitals +149; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Capitals lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 6-1.

Washington has a 44-26-12 record overall and a 19-15-5 record on its home ice. The Capitals have a +28 scoring differential, with 270 total goals scored and 242 allowed.

Florida is 58-18-6 overall and 23-9-6 in road games. The Panthers have gone 53-8-2 when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has 17 goals and 54 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Anthony Duclair has scored 31 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19).