How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Washington, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin).

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Minneapolis, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Washington

Minnesota Wild (42-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (37-21-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -130, Wild +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Washington. He currently ranks sixth in the in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists.

The Capitals are 16-14-5 on their home ice. Washington has scored 220 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 42.

The Wild have gone 18-13-3 away from home. Minnesota is fifth in the league averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Mats Zuccarello with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 42 goals, adding 36 assists and totaling 78 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Zuccarello leads the Wild with 49 total assists and has 69 points. Kaprizov has 12 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (upper-body).

Wild: Jon Merrill: out (upper body), Matt Boldy: day to day (upper body).