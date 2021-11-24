How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Montreal

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (5-13-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (11-3-5, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -196, Canadiens +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington hit the ice against Montreal. Ovechkin ranks third in the league with 30 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 15 assists.

The Capitals are 7-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Canadiens are 2-8-1 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brendan Gallagher leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 30 total points for the Capitals, 15 goals and 15 assists. Tom Wilson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 10 total assists and has 14 points. Tyler Toffoli has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).

Canadiens: Jake Allen: day to day (upper body).