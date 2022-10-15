How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals host the Canadiens in Eastern Conference play

Montreal Canadiens (1-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (0-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -271, Canadiens +218; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens square off in Eastern Conference action.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 20-16-8 in home games last season. The Capitals averaged 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game last season.

Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 12-22-7 on the road a season ago. The Canadiens scored 34 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 13.7% success rate.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Lars Eller: day to day (illness), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).