How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Nashville, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Predators take on the Capitals, aim for 8th straight win

Nashville Predators (19-10-1, second in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (18-6-7, second in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville will look to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Predators take on Washington.

The Capitals are 9-3-4 at home. Washington serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dmitry Orlov leads them averaging 0.8.

The Predators are 10-5-1 on the road. Nashville has scored 88 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 13.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 47 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 25 assists. John Carlson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 22 total assists and has 27 points. Forsberg has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: out (covid-19).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Roman Josi: out (health protocols), Colton Sissons: out (health protocols).