How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and New York, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Washington hosts New Jersey following shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (23-36-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (36-20-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -207, Devils +170; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the New Jersey Devils after the Capitals beat Buffalo 4-3 in a shootout.

The Capitals are 13-5-1 against division opponents. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by John Carlson averaging 0.7.

The Devils are 9-10-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, New Jersey won 4-3. Nico Hischier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 77 points, scoring 41 goals and adding 36 assists. Carlson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-four in 59 games this season. Bratt has 11 assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (lower body), Nic Dowd: day to day (upper-body).

Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).