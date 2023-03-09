Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 9, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and New York, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Devils play the Capitals after Haula's 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (41-15-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (31-28-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals after Erik Haula scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Washington has a 31-28-6 record overall and a 10-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 28-4-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 12-5-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 41-15-6 record overall. The Devils are 38-6-5 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 14 goals and 30 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has scored 36 goals with 40 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has 10 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Martin Fehervary: day to day (lower body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).