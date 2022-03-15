How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and New York, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Islanders play the Capitals on 3-game win streak

New York Islanders (24-24-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (32-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Islanders take on Washington.

The Capitals are 10-5-1 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 195 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 36.

The Islanders are 6-5-1 against the rest of their division. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Washington won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 36 goals, adding 35 assists and totaling 71 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 23 goals and has 34 points. Anders Lee has eight goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.