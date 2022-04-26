How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2+ and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2+, which is also available with fuboTV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and New York, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Islanders face the Capitals on 5-game slide

New York Islanders (35-34-10, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (44-23-12, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to stop its five-game losing streak with a win over Washington.

The Capitals are 29-13-5 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.4 assists.

The Islanders are 13-9-2 against the rest of their division. New York averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 15, Washington won 4-3. Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 50 goals, adding 40 assists and totaling 90 points. John Carlson has five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-18 in 75 games this season. Zach Parise has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (health and safety protocols), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder), Anthony Beauvillier: day to day (upper body).