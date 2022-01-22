How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin, Capitals to host the Senators

Ottawa Senators (11-20-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (22-10-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with Ottawa. He’s first in the NHL with 56 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Capitals are 14-6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has scored 134 goals and is 10th in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Ovechkin leads the team with 27.

The Senators are 6-10-1 in conference games. Ottawa averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Washington won 7-5. T.J. Oshie scored a team-high three goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 27 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 56 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has 10 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 33 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 21 assists. Josh Norris has eight goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (covid-19).

Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).