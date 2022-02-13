How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on February 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Washington plays Ottawa, aims to break home losing streak

Ottawa Senators (16-24-4, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (26-14-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -260, Senators +207; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Ottawa looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Capitals are 17-7-4 in conference matchups. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov with 0.7.

The Senators are 4-7-0 against opponents from the Atlantic. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Washington won 3-2. Alex Ovechkin scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 33 assists and has 48 points this season. Nicklas Backstrom has 8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 18 assists. Tyler Ennis has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .948 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Vitek Vanecek: day to day (upper body), Alex Ovechkin: out (health protocols).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).