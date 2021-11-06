How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Philadelphia, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Atkinson, Flyers to face Capitals in Washington

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (5-1-4, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -154, Flyers +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington went 36-15-5 overall and 17-8-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Capitals compiled a .900 save percentage while allowing 2.7 goals on 28.6 shots per game last season.

Philadelphia went 25-23-8 overall with a 13-11-4 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers allowed 3.4 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).