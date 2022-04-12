How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals play the Flyers, seek 4th straight win

Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (40-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Capitals take on Philadelphia.

The Capitals have gone 15-6-1 against division opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.7.

The Flyers are 7-12-4 in division matchups. Philadelphia is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.9 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them with 50 total points.

In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Philadelphia won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 83 points, scoring 45 goals and adding 38 assists. Carlson has 13 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. Kevin Hayes has 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (maintenance).

Flyers: Joel Farabee: day to day (illness), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body).