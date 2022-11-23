How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Washington, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals host the Flyers on losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (7-9-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals look to break their four-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington is 7-9-2 overall with a 1-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 7-1-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers rank fifth in NHL play serving 12.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has seven goals and 12 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).