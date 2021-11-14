 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Pittsburgh, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Pittsburgh visits Washington on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (8-2-4, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -168, Penguins +142; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Washington looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Capitals are 3-1-0 against the rest of their division. Washington is seventh in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Penguins are 1-1-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has 24 total points for the Capitals, 12 goals and 12 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-seven in nine games this season. Evan Rodrigues has four goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).

